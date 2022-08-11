Godavari crosses 2nd warning level

Kothagudem: Even before public memories of heavy floods in July in the Bhadrachlam agency could fade away, another threat is looming over the region.

Every year, the floods create panic in August in the agency but this year they came early and wreaked havoc in July. The flood level touched 70 feet mark and caused heavy losses to the property of the people.

Even as the flood-hit people could return homes and start normal life again, the new flood threat is panicking them within 10 days of receding.

At present, the water level is rising slowly and crossed the second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. At 6pm the water level stood at 50 feet with a discharge of 12.79 lakh causes. The flood water overflowed the road, causing problems to the commuters in the

mandals of Dummagudem, Cherla, Venkatapuram Burgumphad and Wazedu. At the same time the road connectivity was closed from Bhadrachalam to nearby areas in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty ordered all the mandal officers not to leave their stations. He asked them to closely monitor the situation and take measures to prevent any loss of life.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar interacted with the district officials and enquired about the situation.

He also ordered the officers identify the places which would be affected by floods and shift the people to safety.