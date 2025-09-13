Godavari pushkaralu: TG to seek special infra package from Centre

Hyderabad: The State Government will seek central assistance by way of a special package towards organising the popular Godavari Pushkaralu, often referred as ‘South India’s Kumbh Mela’.

Apart from utilising funds under central government sponsored schemes like Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission, the government will urge the Centre for a special package to develop infrastructure for the pushkaralu, slated to commence on July 23, 2027. Chairing a high-level review of the arrangements for the mega event here on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to identify the works for which the Centre can provide funds.

He sought them to coordinate and come up with a package encompassing tourism, irrigation and endowments, based on which the state can seek the required central funds, he said.

Emphasising that ghats should be constructed at all popular temples located on the banks of Godavari in the state, Revanth Reddy said that separate project reports should be prepared for Basara, Kaleshwaram, Dharmapuri and Bhadrachalam. The fully equipped ghats will ensure that two lakh pilgrims can take the holy dip in a day.

The CM also suggested that temples located near the national and state highways should be given priority when it comes to developing infrastructure. Apart from ghats, roads and other infrastructure facilities will also be developed on a permanent basis, he said.

Officials pointed out that pushkar ghats will be developed at 74 places along the banks of Godavari on a 560 km stretch from the Telangana-Maharashtra entry point.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to hold meetings with temple committees for the necessary arrangements before finalisation of the project reports. He said that consultancies with proven experience in the development of Pushkaralu, temples and facilities would be roped in for similar purposes ahead of Godavari pushkaralu.

The Chief Minister stressed that all related works should be completed at a fast pace as they only had 23 months before the start of the religious event.

He said that steps should be taken to expand the existing ghats and take up road development and other facilities on a permanent basis.