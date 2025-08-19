Live
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, reaches 37ft on Tuesday
Highlights
Bhadrachalam has been severely affected by incessant rainfall and floodwaters flowing downstream, causing the Godavari River to surge to a dangerously high level of 37 feet this morning.
As a result, many steps at the bathing ghats have been submerged, prompting officials to restrict access for devotees wishing to bathe in the river.
The floodwaters have reached up to the Kalyana Katta, further exacerbating the situation. In addition, the linen saree area and the Sita idol at Parnasala have also been inundated.
Authorities are taking immediate precautions to ensure the safety of the public amidst the rising waters.
