Godavari water level reaches 38 ft at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam has been increasing slowly and reached 38 feet at 7 pm on Monday. The first level flood warning will be issued if the water level reaches 43 feet.

Floodwaters have been entering into the river due to heavy rains in the catchment areas in Adilabad, Warangal and Mulugu districts as well as in Kothagudem district. Inflows from Chhattisgarh also are leading to the increase in flood level in Godavari. Officials say water level in Godavari could reach closer to first warning level anytime in the coming days.

With increasing in the water level, Seethamma Narachirala area near Parnasala was inundated and a visit to the area was suspended. The district administration has been reviewing the measures to be taken if the water level in Godavari reaches danger level. According to officials, water has been released downstream from the Taliperu project in the district. At 6 pm, 3 gates of Taliperu project in Cherla mandal were opened discharging 24,078 cusecs of excess water.