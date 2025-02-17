Gold-plated Kalashas at Yadagirigutta soon

Yadagirigutta: The copper kalashas that were previously placed on the AshtbhujiPrakaramandapa will be replaced with gold-plated kalashas at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta. Similarly, at the Vaikuntha Dwaram, located along the stairway at the foothill, the existing copper kalashas will be removed and replaced with gold-plated ones.

These new kalashas will be installed during the Maha Kumbha SamprokshanaMahotsavam, which is scheduled to take place at the temple from February 19 to 23 as part of the Swarna Vimana Gopuram consecration ceremony.

According to Executive Officer Bhaskar Rao, a total of 39 gold-plated kalashas will be placed on the Vimanas atop the AshtbhujiPrakara Mandapa and the Vaikuntha Dwaram Gopuram.