Gold worth Rs 1.6 crore seized at Hyderabad airport

Around 3.11 kg of gold was seized from 11 passengers who arrived from Daman to Hyderabad through the Vande Bharat special flight on Friday.

The customs officials noticed the suspicious movement of the passengers and conducted a physical check. The gold was concealed in the special pockets inside the trousers of the 11 eleven passengers. The worth of gold seized is estimated to be of Rs 1.66 crore. The airport police registered a case against them and launched an investigation.

On Thursday night, the customs officials seized sandalwood from a Sudan national who was trying to transport it to his country from Hyderabad. The sandalwood concealed in various boxes was noticed during the baggage scanning at the airport.

During the physical checking of the boxes, the officials found 114 kg of sandalwood logs and seized them. The Sudan national was taken into custody and sent for questioning. He is yet to be identified.