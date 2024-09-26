GOOD NEWS FOR NIGHTHAWKS ... Eateries in city can stay open till 1 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police has announced the business hours for all eateries, including restaurants, in the city. According to the order, all eateries can operate until 1 AM daily, while liquor shops can operate until 11 PM in Greater Hyderabad.

Police stated that the government recently announced the extension of hours for eateries to 1 AM every night; however, written orders from the government are still awaited. Thus, all eateries are permitted to operate until 1 AM nightly. These new timings apply to hotels, restaurants, dhabas, ice cream parlors, bakeries, tiffin centers, coffee shops, tea stalls, and pan shops. All shops, excluding eateries, are permitted to operate from 9 AM to 11 PM.

According to the orders, A4 liquor shops (wine shops) should operate from 10 AM to 11 PM in GHMC and peripheral areas. Additionally, establishments serving liquor (2B bars) in GHMC and within a 5 km radius can operate from 10 AM to midnight on weekdays and from 10 AM to 1 AM on weekends.

The order instructs all DCsP, ACsP, and SHOs (Law & Order and Traffic) in Hyderabad to ensure that eateries operate within the stipulated timings.

Any management of eateries, including restaurants and liquor shops, that fails to adhere to these instructions will face legal action.