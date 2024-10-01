GOOD NEWS! Will appoint 11,062 teachers by Dasara: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: There is some good news for the teachers selected in the DSC exam. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday announced that all those selected would be given appointment orders on October 9 as Dasara gift. TGPSC Group 1 results will also be announced soon, he said. The Chief Minister, while releasing DSC-2024 results at the Secretariat, said Dasara festival brings joy and to make it more joyful the government would be handing over the appointment letters to the 11,062 selected candidates at a programme to be held at the LB Stadium.

As many as 2.7 lakh candidates had applied and out of them 2.46 lakh appeared for the examination which was held in 54 centers in 33 districts from July 18 to August 5. The certificate verification will be done by the District Collectors. The Chief Minister said the BRS government had announced the DSC only once in 2017 for 7,857 posts which had led to a huge loss to the poor students. He complimented the officials for completing the employment process in a short span of 55 to 62 days.

The CM said that under the Praja Palana, the state government had given appointment letters to 30,000 candidates at the LB Stadium in the first 90 days after coming to power. The government took up revamping of the Telangana Public Service Commission by appointing an efficient officer as chairman.

Revanth Reddy said the Group-1 examination results will be announced soon and the government had prepared an action plan to provide 60,000 to 62,000 jobs in the first year of the Congress government. “Teacher’s post is not a job, it is an emotion,” he said.



The Chief Minister said the government was coming up with Young India Integrated Residential Schools in 100 constituencies in the state. It would involve an expenditure of Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore on each school. He alleged that the previous government had neglected the education sector by not providing basic infrastructure. The schools were started even in poultry farms, the Chief Minister alleged.

“A few people from the BRS went to the court alleging that there was no basic infrastructure in schools. Well, it is for the BRS to answer. It is not correct to question the present government since Telangana was formed in 2014 and it was the BRS which was in power for 10 years,” he added.