Live
- Typhoon Bebinca to approach Japanese islands over weekend: JMA
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
Just In
Good response to job fair
The mega job fair organised by Laksh Foundation on Tuesday got unprecedented response as around 35 leading companies participated in this job mela.
Karimnagar: The mega job fair organised byLaksh Foundationon Tuesday got unprecedented response as around 35 leading companies participated in this job mela.
Companies like Tech Mahindra, Vaco goggle, Wipro. Flipkart Apollo, Bluedart, Bajaj Allianz, HDFC life insurance participated and about 4, 921 candidates from across the district attended and 416 candidates got job opportunities.
On this occasion, chairman of Laksh Foundation and Laksh Educational Institutions, Dr. Mushtaq Ali said that he is already providing employment to many people through his educational institutions and doing social service programmes.
He said that he is moving forward with the aim of providing employment opportunities to the youth of Karimnagar.
Mainly, work from home jobs have also been provided for women.
Dr. Ali said he will be contesting in the upcoming Graduate MLC election and moving forward with the goal of providing job opportunities to the unemployed through Lakshmi Foundation.