Good response to job fair

A mega job fair organised by Laksh Foundation in Karimnagar on Tuesday
The mega job fair organised by Laksh Foundation on Tuesday got unprecedented response as around 35 leading companies participated in this job mela.

Karimnagar: The mega job fair organised byLaksh Foundationon Tuesday got unprecedented response as around 35 leading companies participated in this job mela.

Companies like Tech Mahindra, Vaco goggle, Wipro. Flipkart Apollo, Bluedart, Bajaj Allianz, HDFC life insurance participated and about 4, 921 candidates from across the district attended and 416 candidates got job opportunities.

On this occasion, chairman of Laksh Foundation and Laksh Educational Institutions, Dr. Mushtaq Ali said that he is already providing employment to many people through his educational institutions and doing social service programmes.

He said that he is moving forward with the aim of providing employment opportunities to the youth of Karimnagar.

Mainly, work from home jobs have also been provided for women.

Dr. Ali said he will be contesting in the upcoming Graduate MLC election and moving forward with the goal of providing job opportunities to the unemployed through Lakshmi Foundation.

