Governance in State in doldrums: BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana vice-president NVSS Prabhakar alleged that the governance in the State is in the doldrums, saying that 19 lakh original certificates of students got stuck in the colleges due to non-clearance of fee reimbursement schemes by the State government.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his ministers are only making promises to clear the fee reimbursement dues to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore. But, it is not happening, and the students who have completed their studies are left in the lurch as they cannot get their certificates. Similarly, the 1,500 MSMEs are facing a tough time due to non-clearance of pending due to the tune of Rs 3,300 crore, on account of, power subsidies, production links investment and other incentives owed to them. Even the school students have to hit the roads due to pending scholarships. Besides, despite the academic year started the free textbooks and uniforms to the students have not reached many schools, he said.

The State government claims ration card is the sole criterion for extending social welfare schemes and farm loan waivers. Earlier, it announced that it is considering issuing new ration cards after processing inclusions and deletions. However, not a single ration card has been issued to date. "If the State government so desires that ration cards should be the sole documents, why should issuing ration cards not be its first priority," he asked.

The Praja Palana launched in Praja Bhavan has seen footfalls reduce from thousands to hundreds and now reached double digits. “The government has not completed even a single initiative, including the inquiries and problems in the financial irregularities during the earlier BRS regime.”

The BJP leader said that everyone knows about the job calendar, which is finalised taking into consideration various exam schedules conducted by the Central, State and others like railway, banking and other recruitments. Besides, ensuring that the academic year is not disrupted. However, the State government is not giving sufficient time between the exams, making its initiative of job calendar questionable.