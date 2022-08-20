Government extends KLIS canal upto Khan Lake in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: The State government has issued a GO 254 with administrative approval for Rs 18.66 crores for extending the MJ4 distributory canal up to Khan Pond in Peddagudam vilalge of Wanaparthy mandal on Friday.

The new canal is part of D8 main canal of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme taken up under package 29. The length of the new canal is extended up to 9.350 kilometers up to Khan Pond. With the extension of the new distributary canal, it will provide irrigation water to cultivate crops over an extent of 5,000 acres in Sawaigudem, Kishtagiri, Peddagudem, Dattaipalli and Davajipalli villages under Kalvakurti Uplift Scheme Package 29.

According to Agriculture Minister Sigireddy Niranjan Reddy, the decision to extend MJ4 canal was taken long ago when he was vice chairman of Planning Commission.

"We are happy to inform that very soon works on new canal of 9.350 km from KLIS main canal to Peddagudem Khan pond in Wanaparthy will take place. The government will soon invite tenders for the same. Earlier, the mandals of Wanaparthy, Ghanapuram, Peddamandadi were not included when the Kalwakurti Uplift Scheme DPR was prepared, hence no water allocation was done for these areas. However, after we brought this to the notice of Chief Minister KCR, the government had agreed for including the missing areas and administrative sanctions for the same have been issued," informed the Minister, while thanking CM KCR.