Government firm on clean & green Telangana: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forests, Environment, Revenue Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said, that the government has taken up Haritha Haram programme with the highest ambition. He said it was the responsibility of each person to protect every plant planted. The Minister planted saplings at Ellapalli Village in Nirmal district on Friday as part of the seventh phase of the green drive of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We have seen people are unable to get out of their homes due to corona, and many have lost their lives due to lack of oxygen. It is our duty ensure we give a safe and clean environment to the generations to come. Let us together work for a better future he added. The Minister also directed the Officials and public representatives to work together to plant 36.68 lakh saplings across the district. He urged the officials, to participate in the Haritha Haram and Pattana Pragathi programmes and make it a success. He suggested that everyone should take it as their personal responsibility for planting plants as it is not a government program but a program of their own. Sanitation work should be carried out in the villages to take proper precautions against seasonal diseases the Minister ordered Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, District Forest Officer Vikas Meena and others participated.