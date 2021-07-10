Government fulfilling every promise: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The State government was working hard to fulfill every promise given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao before the elections, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar The minister along with the District Collector, K Shakanka inspected the progress of about 500 double bedroom houses being constructed at two places at Sirasapalli village in Huzurabad mandal in the district on Friday.

He enquired about the way things were going and the officials brought to the notice of the minister that the construction of houses was almost complete. He directed the authorities to complete the rest of the work expeditiously and take steps to hand over them to the beneficiaries.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Kamalakar said that double bedroom houses were being built to realise the dream of the homeless poor to have a house of their own. Everyone who was eligible would be given a double bedroom house in a phased manner.

The CM wanted the poor to live with self-respect in their own houses, that was why the Telangana government has taken the responsibility of building houses for the homeless. During the Congress regime, they boasted of building houses for the poor, but the houses they built were poor in quality as well as in size.

The double bedroom houses were being built without any scope for and transparency was also maintained in the selection of beneficiaries in the distribution of houses. Houses in Huzurabad mandal would soon be handed over to the beneficiaries, Kamalar said.