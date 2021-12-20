Government hospitals in Telangana record more deliveries

Hyderabad: The government maternity hospitals are witnessing marginal increase in the number of deliveries being performed at the State-run facilities over the past few years.



The lockdown and the surge in novel coronavirus cases led to more pregnant women being referred to these hospitals.

With the provision of KCR Kits and financial assistance to women, many have turned to government hospitals.

According to officials of the State Mother and Children Health Centre, there was a two to four per cent increase in the number of deliveries at government hospitals since April 2021.

The government hospitals accounted for a record 18,906 deliveries from 2017 till date. Of these, 3,601 deliveries were performed by cesarean section. During April-December this year, 2,438 normal deliveries and 786 surgical deliveries were performed in these hospitals, while the rest were done at private hospitals.

In 2020-21 as many as 3,543 normal deliveries and 1,009 surgical deliveries were done at government hospitals.

The officials said, "The hospitals received more pregnant women in the wake of Covid. Medical personnel are performing duties courageously, despite the fact that the Covid effect is found to be severe during the operations."

The Mother and Child Health Centre, in collaboration with district hospitals, are making significant progress in the number of deliveries each year. The primary health centers (PHCs) in different zones are also seeing a large number of pregnant women visiting for regular checkups; many are also going to the district hospitals as well as community health centres and maternity hospitals.

The district administration has taken a special initiative and steps to overcome several issues faced by women in hospitals and provide better facilities.

It is going to pay special attention to creation of facilities available to pregnant women without any difficulties.

As many government hospitals were lagging in maintaining cleanliness, the authorities have decided to focus on sanitation by providing sanitation equipment and staff.