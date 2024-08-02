Government of Telangana Implements SC Sub Cast Categorisation

Gadwal: In a landmark development, the Telangana Congress government has announced the implementation of the ABCD categorization for Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-castes. This decision follows a favorable verdict by the Supreme Court supporting the categorization of SC sub-castes.



The Chief Minister, addressing the state assembly, confirmed that the new reservation policies will be enforced through the existing notifications. He also assured that if necessary, a special ordinance would be introduced to ensure the implementation of these reservations. This commitment underscores the government's dedication to social justice and equitable representation.

Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, AICC Secretary and former MLA, expressed his gratitude by honoring the Chief Minister with a shawl. Dr. Sampath Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for his unwavering commitment to fulfilling the long-standing demands of the SC communities and for the proactive steps taken by the government.

"This decision marks a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure equitable opportunities for all SC sub-castes," Dr. Sampath Kumar stated. "The Chief Minister's leadership in this matter is commendable, and his assurance to implement these reservations through necessary legal measures highlights the government's dedication to social justice."

The Telangana Congress government's initiative has been widely praised, with leaders and community members expressing their support. The implementation of the ABCD categorization is seen as a crucial step towards achieving fair representation and opportunities for all SC sub-castes in the state.

This progressive move by the Telangana Congress government is expected to have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of SC communities, fostering a more inclusive and just society.