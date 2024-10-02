Live
Government Releases Bathukamma Celebrations Schedule in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Bathukamma festival. The celebrations will commence today at Ravindra Bharathi and continue until the 9th of this month. The grand finale of the festivities will take place on the 10th at Tank Bund, with a special laser show planned for the event.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with other ministers, is expected to attend the celebrations on the 10th. A grand procession featuring a thousand Bathukammas will be carried out from the Amaraveerula Stupam to Tank Bund, making it a highlight of the festival.
The Bathukamma festival is a significant cultural event in Telangana, celebrating the state’s traditions and paying homage to the goddess Bathukamma. The government’s efforts aim to make this year's festivities even more vibrant and memorable.