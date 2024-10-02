  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Government Releases Bathukamma Celebrations Schedule in Hyderabad

Government Releases Bathukamma Celebrations Schedule in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Bathukamma festival. The celebrations will commence today at...

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Bathukamma festival. The celebrations will commence today at Ravindra Bharathi and continue until the 9th of this month. The grand finale of the festivities will take place on the 10th at Tank Bund, with a special laser show planned for the event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with other ministers, is expected to attend the celebrations on the 10th. A grand procession featuring a thousand Bathukammas will be carried out from the Amaraveerula Stupam to Tank Bund, making it a highlight of the festival.

The Bathukamma festival is a significant cultural event in Telangana, celebrating the state’s traditions and paying homage to the goddess Bathukamma. The government’s efforts aim to make this year's festivities even more vibrant and memorable.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick