Government Whip hails KCR's schemes for women's welfare

Hyderabad: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave top priority to women's welfare in the State, Gongidi Sunitha, Government Whip on Thursday enumerated historic welfare schemes being implemented for uplift of women, who remained suppressed for ages.Speaking in the Assembly on the third day on the Women's Welfare Bill, she said KCR introduced several welfare schemes for benefit of women.

Firstly, to ensure their personal safety, he introduced the SHE Teams and brought down crimes against weaker sex. The BJP government at the Centre copied the Telangana scheme and is implementing it in other States, she said. "Earlier womenfolk who were confined to homes for ages, woke up and were achieving success in education, medical, political and space sectors.

She asserted that society could be changed for good if women become literates. "KCR introduced gurukul, schools, colleges for girl children". Apart from upgrading the Women's College, Koti, into women's university, the government distributed health and hygiene kits to girl students. Besides providing education to girls from KG to PG, the government was giving overseas scholarships to facilitate them to go abroad for education. The government successfully stopped child marriages and helped the poor parents by introducing 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shaadi Mubarak' schemes.

"Through the Arogya Lakshmi scheme, the government was providing nutritious food to pregnant women and children through the Anganwadi centres. Apart from these, the government introduced vehicles for convenience of pregnant women and lactating mothers residing in interior villages through the 'Amma Vodi' scheme.