  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Government Whip Rega inspects development works

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao inspecting road works at Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district on Monday
x

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao inspecting road works at Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district on Monday

Highlights

Government Whip and Pinapaka constituency MLA Rega Kantha Rao on Monday visited Aswapuram mandal and inspected various development works and interacted with the people.

Kothagudem: Government Whip and Pinapaka constituency MLA Rega Kantha Rao on Monday visited Aswapuram mandal and inspected various development works and interacted with the people.

He inspected the construction works of new roads from the Mittagudem village to Kummarigudem village at a cost of 7.5 core. He also inspected the roads where works were stopped due to pending of forest clearance in the mandal.

He asked officials to speed up the works and complete in time. He asked officials to start all pending works in the mandal and complete them in the stipulated time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X