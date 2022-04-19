Government Whip Rega inspects development works

Kothagudem: Government Whip and Pinapaka constituency MLA Rega Kantha Rao on Monday visited Aswapuram mandal and inspected various development works and interacted with the people.

He inspected the construction works of new roads from the Mittagudem village to Kummarigudem village at a cost of 7.5 core. He also inspected the roads where works were stopped due to pending of forest clearance in the mandal.

He asked officials to speed up the works and complete in time. He asked officials to start all pending works in the mandal and complete them in the stipulated time.