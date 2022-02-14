Government will fill posts of doctors, nurses soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that jobs of doctors and staff nurses will be filled up soon. He announced this while participating at a programme in a city hospital here with officials.

He said the government will soon issue a notification to fill posts of doctors, nurses and others in the health sector. "All hospitals are going to get full staff with doctors, nurses and others", he reiterated.

The minister said officials concerned were working on modalities to fill posts of the health wing. "We will soon start work of four corporate hospitals in the city on four sides, the minister said. "The hospitals will be constructed as planned in the Kothapet Market area, Alwal and other two places, he said, adding that people in the twin cities will get multi-specialty hospitals and services. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed us for the work to be started soon in this regard", he announced.

He asked people to follow corona protocols and ensure no virus is spread. "The government is taking all measures to provide more equipment and facilities in all its hospitals in the State", he added.