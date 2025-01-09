Governor Approves Telangana’s “Bhoo Bharati” Act

The Telangana government’s “Bhoo Bharati” Act, aimed at providing a permanent solution to land-related issues, has received approval from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The bill was introduced in the Assembly on December 18, 2024, by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Following discussions in the Legislative Assembly on December 20 and the Legislative Council on December 21, the bill was passed and subsequently sent to the Governor’s office for approval.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the formulation of the Act. He stated that the government would take steps to implement the law at the earliest to ensure improved revenue services for the people of Telangana. He also instructed officials to focus on framing guidelines and policies related to the Act.

On Thursday, Revenue Department Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal handed over a copy of the Governor-approved Bhoo Bharati Act to Minister Srinivas Reddy at the Secretariat. The government is expected to roll out the necessary measures for the Act’s implementation in the coming days.