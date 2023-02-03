Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for CPR training to all

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called for the massive training programmes to train all the people on Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Speaking at a special programme on CPR at the Sanskruti Hall of the Raj Bhavan, here, she said that creating awareness and training more number of people on CPR would result in saving more number of precious lives.

The Governor said that colleges and universities too should make it mandatory to train the students in the CPR techniques. "All the offices should conduct the CPR training sessions to create awareness among the staff members. We are witnessing the death of many people due to the sudden cardiac arrest as there are no people, who can perform CPR, around in times of emergency," she added.

The Governor appreciated the doctors for offering the CPR training session at the Raj Bhavan for the police, staff, and the Indian Red Cross Society functionaries. As part of the event, the Governor has also distributed the brochures related to the Chancellor Connects Alumni.