Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with office-bearers of 33 Red Cross branches

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan held a video conference with all district branches' office-bearers of the Telangana Indian Red Cross Society and reviewed their activities to provide succour to people during the incessant rain and the devastating impact on them, particularly, the poor.

Dr Tamilisai urged all the office-bearers to be in close contact with the district collectors and associate with the administration in providing much-needed relief to the affected people.

She reminded them of the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and underscored the need to rise to the occasion to serve people. Dr Tamilisai advised all the district branches to keep lists of the Junior Red Cross and Youth Red Cross volunteers ready. "Rope them to extend their service to society". She assured them to provide all assistance required from the State office of the Red Cross.

Ajay Mishra, IAS (retd.), the honorary chairman of IRCS State branch, and K Surendra Mohan, secretary to the Governor, and all 33 district office-bearers of the Red Cross Society participated in the conference.