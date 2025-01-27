Governor fetes TGSPDCL CMD

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Republic Day, during the celebrations held at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds, the Chairman & Managing Director of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company, Musharraf Faruqui received an award from the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma. The awards were presented in recognition of the efforts of officials who played a key role in implementing and delivering government welfare and development schemes effectively to the public, achieving significant results within a year of the government’s formation. Under the Telangana Government’s “Gruha Jyothi” scheme, eligible families consuming up to 200 units of electricity are provided free electricity. Musharraf Faruqui as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company, made significant efforts to promote and successfully implement this scheme. Currently, 25.63 lakh families are benefiting from the scheme.

Expressing gratitude for this honour and recognition received from the state government, Musharraf Faruqui stated that every employee and worker of the organisation deserves this recognition.