Governor gets warm welcome at Amrabad

Nallamala Forest (Nagarkurnool): Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, along with his family members, was on his way to Srisailam to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Travelling by road from Hyderabad on Friday, the Governor reached the Telangana Tourism Mrugavani Guest House located in Munnanur village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district during the evening hours.

On the occasion, Nagarkurnool district Collector Badavath Santosh and district Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Ganpat Rao Patil warmly welcomed the Governor. The Governor later received a guard of honour from the police.