Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad

Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended an exciting I-League football match between Sreenidi Deccan FC, Hyderabad, and Churchill Brothers, Goa.
Hyderabad: Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended an exciting I-League football match between Sreenidi Deccan FC, Hyderabad, and Churchill Brothers, Goa. The match took place at the Deccan Arena, located within Sreenidhi International School in Hyderabad.
The Governor's presence added enthusiasm to the event, which brought together football fans to witness top-tier action in one of India's premier football leagues. Sreenidi Deccan FC, representing Hyderabad, faced the Churchill Brothers in a thrilling contest that highlighted the growing popularity of football in the region.
The match holds competitive spirit of the I-League, with both teams showcasing skill and determination in front of an energetic crowd. Governor Varma's support for the event underscores the importance of promoting sports at all levels in the state.