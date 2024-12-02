  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended an exciting I-League football match between Sreenidi Deccan FC, Hyderabad, and Churchill Brothers, Goa.

Hyderabad: Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended an exciting I-League football match between Sreenidi Deccan FC, Hyderabad, and Churchill Brothers, Goa. The match took place at the Deccan Arena, located within Sreenidhi International School in Hyderabad.

The Governor's presence added enthusiasm to the event, which brought together football fans to witness top-tier action in one of India's premier football leagues. Sreenidi Deccan FC, representing Hyderabad, faced the Churchill Brothers in a thrilling contest that highlighted the growing popularity of football in the region.

The match holds competitive spirit of the I-League, with both teams showcasing skill and determination in front of an energetic crowd. Governor Varma's support for the event underscores the importance of promoting sports at all levels in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick