Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi

State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exteneded greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exteneded greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In a Raj Bhavan communiqué on Sunday, he said, “On this occasion, let us all resolve to promote unity, harmony, peace, universal brotherhood and prosperity in the society.”

