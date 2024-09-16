Live
Just In
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma extends greetings on Milad-un-Nabi
Highlights
Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma exteneded greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
In a Raj Bhavan communiqué on Sunday, he said, “On this occasion, let us all resolve to promote unity, harmony, peace, universal brotherhood and prosperity in the society.”
