Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Udyan Utsav-2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Secunderabad : Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the "Udyan Utsav-2025," an annual floral and horticultural extravaganza organized at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollarum, Secunderabad. The event, known for its vibrant display of flowers, exotic plants, and innovative gardening techniques, attracted a wide array of visitors from across Telangana and beyond.

During his visit, Governor Dev Varma toured the meticulously curated gardens, appreciating the creativity and dedication of the organizers. He commended the efforts of the horticulturalists and gardeners in transforming the Rashtrapati Nilayam into a visual spectacle of natural beauty and biodiversity. The Governor also interacted with the attendees, highlighting the importance of environmental sustainability and the role such events play in fostering public awareness about preserving greenery.

The Udyan Utsav, a signature event at Rashtrapati Nilayam, showcases an array of themed gardens, rare plant species, and floral art installations. This year’s edition features a special exhibit on native plant varieties, emphasizing eco-friendly gardening practices and water conservation techniques.

The Governor's visit added a touch of prestige to the event, with attendees expressing their gratitude for his presence and support. The Rashtrapati Nilayam gardens, traditionally open to the public during the festival, serve as a platform to promote environmental consciousness while celebrating the region’s rich horticultural heritage.

The Udyan Utsav-2025 will remain open to visitors until the end of the month, offering a delightful experience for nature enthusiasts and families alike.