Live
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Udyan Utsav-2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges PM Modi to Approve Pending Railway Projects
- Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi mourn martyrdom of security personnel in Bijapur Maoist attack
- Lucknow airport records robust growth as flyers’ headcount surges past 5.21 million in April-December
- Tributes Pour in for BA Raju on His 65th Birth Anniversary
- Japan's Nippon Steel, US Steel file lawsuit against US government
- Hyderabad's Cherlapalli Railway Terminal Inaugurated: Key Development in City's Transport Infrastructure
- Congress Government Takes Pride in Hyderabad’s Development: CM Revanth Reddy
- Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion, investment plans in India: PM Modi
- World Test Championship 2025: How Australia Could Still Miss Out on WTC Final Spot
Just In
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Udyan Utsav-2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam
Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the "Udyan Utsav-2025," an annual floral and horticultural extravaganza organized at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollarum, Secunderabad.
Secunderabad : Hon'ble Governor Jishnu Dev Varma graced the "Udyan Utsav-2025," an annual floral and horticultural extravaganza organized at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollarum, Secunderabad. The event, known for its vibrant display of flowers, exotic plants, and innovative gardening techniques, attracted a wide array of visitors from across Telangana and beyond.
During his visit, Governor Dev Varma toured the meticulously curated gardens, appreciating the creativity and dedication of the organizers. He commended the efforts of the horticulturalists and gardeners in transforming the Rashtrapati Nilayam into a visual spectacle of natural beauty and biodiversity. The Governor also interacted with the attendees, highlighting the importance of environmental sustainability and the role such events play in fostering public awareness about preserving greenery.
The Udyan Utsav, a signature event at Rashtrapati Nilayam, showcases an array of themed gardens, rare plant species, and floral art installations. This year’s edition features a special exhibit on native plant varieties, emphasizing eco-friendly gardening practices and water conservation techniques.
The Governor's visit added a touch of prestige to the event, with attendees expressing their gratitude for his presence and support. The Rashtrapati Nilayam gardens, traditionally open to the public during the festival, serve as a platform to promote environmental consciousness while celebrating the region’s rich horticultural heritage.
The Udyan Utsav-2025 will remain open to visitors until the end of the month, offering a delightful experience for nature enthusiasts and families alike.