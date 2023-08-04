Governor Tamilisai asks some time for approving TSRTC Bill

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought some more time to go through the TSRTC bill before approving it. The Telangana Cabinet has recently taken a decision to merge RTC into the government. The bill has been sent by the State government to Governor Tamilisai for approval. This bill has not been approved so far. Governor Tamilisai responded on this issue.



She said that the RTC bill came to her on Thursday. She said that she would look into the bill and take legal advice, which would take some time. The Telangana government has decided to introduce this bill in this assembly session itself. As it was a financial bill, it was sent to the Governor.

It is known that the BRS government has recently announced that Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be merged with the government. To this extent the decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM KCR. In accordance with this, the State government has drafted the RTC bill with the intention of introducing it in the current assembly sessions and getting it passed.

As it is a financial bill, the government sent to the Governor for approval. But Governor Tamilisai has not express any opinion. BRS sources say that there has been no response from her for two days. This is the last session of the Telangana Second Assembly. Assembly will continue only on Friday and Saturday. The bill has to be approved by the Governor before the end of this session. But the RTC workers are expressing concern as there is no clarity about passing the bill.