Governor Tamilisai calls Yadadri temple reconstruction marvellous

Yadadri: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has praised the Yadadri reconstruction and said it is marvelous.

The Governor visited Yadadri shrine and had darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and was blessed by the priests after performing the puja.

Later, she inspected the renovation works of the temple.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that Yadadri Temple will become a great shrine and spiritual destiny in forthcoming days. She informed that she prayed the God to keep people of Telangana happy and added that this year budget of government should bring cheers on the faces of the people of the State. She added that attachment to the people of the State helped her to make a close association with them.

She was accompanied by district Collector Pamela Satpathi, temple EO Geetha Reddy.

Bhongir Zone DCP Narayan Reddy personally monitored the security arrangements during the Governor's Yadadri visit.