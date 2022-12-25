Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend Christmas greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted Telangana people on the eve of Christmas.

The Governor said Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals. His life symbolizes love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice.

I wish this Christmas to bring in boundless joy, love, peace and prosperity to all. In the true spirit of Christmas, let us resolve to make this world more prosperous, healthy, peaceful and compassionate.

The Chief Minister in his message said that the teachings of Jesus Christ teach us the values of Peace, Compassion, Tolerance and Love to the world, contributing to the universal human brotherhood.

He said that on one hand, the fields of science and technology were progressing immensely, and the other hand human values were disappearing. At this juncture, the teachings of Jesus Christ assume greater relevance, the Chief Minister said.