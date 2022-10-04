Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR greet people on Dasara
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of ‘Vijaya Dasami’ on Wednesday.
In a message, the Governor said, 'On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana.
