Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR greet women on International Women's Day

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings to all the women of the state. "International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life," the governor said in a release.



"For centuries, our heritage, culture and traditions respect women and worship them as personifications of Goddess Shakti," she said. The governor also lauded the services of women in various sectors during the pandemic.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended wishes to all the women. He said that women play an important role in development and competing with men in all the fields. "The government is working towards empowering women and also asked them to overcome all the obstacles with self-confidence," GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said.