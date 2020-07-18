Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appeals for more plasma donations

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has made a fervent appeal to all persons recovered from COVID 19 to donate plasma and help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

She said that all those who recovered from the Covid-19 and those who are having adequate antibodies can donate the plasma so as to save the lives of seriously affected patients of Covid-19.

Addressing the media persons at the ESI Medical College at Sanatnagar, here, where she had visited the Covid-19 Plasma Blood Bank, on Saturday, the Governor urged the people not to have misconceptions about the plasma donation.

"All the people who got cured are not eligible to donate plasma. Only those who have got cured and possess adequate antibodies to fight the Covid-19 are only eligible to donate the plasma. The potential donors need not have any misconceptions about the plasma donation."She added.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that it was an ultimate humanitarian service to donate the plasma by all those eligible donors and urged them to come forward for the plasma donation. The plasma therapy was one of the vital therapies to save the lives of the Covid-19 seriously affected.

"Not as the Governor, I see myself as the catalyst in the service of the people of Telangana. Not as the First Citizen of Telangana, but as one among the common people, I am for constructive work and I am here to cooperate and complement the services of the government to the people of the State," she added.

Referring to the Covid-19 Plasma Bank efforts, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed that the efforts must be streamlined with the data bank of the potential donors and the needy and effective coordination is the need of the hour.

The Governor appreciated one plasma donor Santosh, for his humanitarian gesture and said that he was a role model for many prospective donors. She has also lauded the services of Dr. Srinivas of ESIC, terming him as the Covid-19 warrior who got cured after getting infected by the Covid-19.

The Governor appreciated the facilities and services being rendered at the ESI Medical College and their initiative in establishing the Plasma Bank.

The ESI Medical College Registrar Dr. T. Madhuri and others explained about the facilities and services of the ESI Medical College to the Governor, who went around the college and took a close look.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan once again appealed to the people not to venture out unnecessarily. She urged them to wear masks and maintain physical distance so as to contain the spread of the Covid-19.