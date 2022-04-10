Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend Sri Rama Navami greetings to all

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended her wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival. "Sri Rama Navami is celebrated all over the country with great devotion and dedication on the auspicious 'Punarvasu' - the Janma Nakshatra of Lord Sri Rama, who is known as the personification of dharma for all his ideal qualities.

The celestial Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Rama with his consort Sita is celebrated on this holy occasion by celebrating the Sri Rama Navami, we get inspiration for a holistic living as Lord Rama is dharma incarnate," the Governor said in her message.

In a separate message, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the State Government is conducting the annual mega religious fete- Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam on a grand scale in Lord Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam.

KCR commended Lord Sita Rama Chandra for being the most adorable God for Indians and also sacrificed his life to protect the Dharma and adhere strictly to "Dharma Rakshati Rakshitaha".

The Chief Minister said that the Lord Rama couple are role models to the future generations and their sacrifices for the wellbeing of society and will be remembered forever.