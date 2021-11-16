Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR pay tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Miniter K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday paid rich tributes to the memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary.

The Governor stated that declaring and celebrating the legendary tribal freedom fighter's birth anniversary as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is a befitting a recognition to Munda's role in the freedom struggle.

Dr Tamilisai said it was important to remember and recognise the role of freedom fighters belonging to the tribal community. "It is our bounden duty to recognise and remember the role and sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters and perpetuate their memory. They should not remain unsung heroes," she added.

Earlier, she offered floral tributes to the portrait of Birsa Munda at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, here. Advisers to Governor APVN Sarma and AK Mohanty, Secretary K. Surendra Mohan and other senior officers were present.

The Chief Minister in a message said Birsa Munda had sacrificed his life at a very young age fighting for the country's independence, for the self-respect and rights of the adivasis and tribes and remained permanently in history of the freedom movement.

He said under the self-governance in the State the government was implementing several welfare and development programmes for the adivasis and tribes and protecting their self-respect.