Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan goes deep into Nallamalla forest to meet Chenchus

Nagarkurnool: In a significant development, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched a pilot project of nutritional scheme in the forest areas for adivasis in Nallamala forest area in Nagar Kurnool district. The Governor visited Nallamala forest and interacted with the Chenchus (primitive tribal groups). As per the release, she traversed across 15 km deep and thick forest on totally rough terrain to visit the Appapur Chenchu tribal habitation in Lingala mandal of Nagarkurnool district. As part of a pilot project initiated by the Governor in Appapur and Bourapur Chenchu habitations to improve the nutritional status of the primitive tribal groups' people, she took this arduous journey into the thick forest.

As part of the visit, the Governor handed over a cheque for Rs 49.9 lakh to the village to create the necessary infrastructure facilities in the two adivasi tribal habitations. The Governor handed over two two-wheeler ambulances to one each to Appapur and Bourapur villages to help them to shift the patients in case of emergency. The two-wheeler ambulances will be permanently stationed at the villages, said a senior officer.

The pilot project taken up in six primitive tribal habitations in three districts in Telangana State will be extended to some more habitations duly assessing the results of its implementation in the pilot villages. The project is mainly aimed at improving the nutritional status of the people, improving health, education, and livelihood conditions for the primitive tribal group people, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

She further said that improvement of infrastructure is one more major component of the pilot project like repairing the schools, setting up of health sub-centres, and water and sanitation facilities. Thanks to the pilot project, the solar power based lighting has been extended to all the houses in the village, while the ashram school got the facelift, and ESIC medical team conducted ultrasound scanning for the women, while the Indian Red Cross Society distributed health and hygiene kits, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) distributed the traditional Mahua laddu to the women to improve their immunity, while the medicines were distributed to the needy, said a senior officer.