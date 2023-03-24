Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks report on TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has asked the State government to submit the latest status report on TSPSC question paper leak in 48 hours.

She wrote letters to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and Secretary, TSPSC, to furnishing reports on the latest status of the paper leak case.

In the letters, she sought a report on the Special Investigation Team's probe and details of TSPSC regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for the Group I examinations, with or without permission of the commission, and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave.