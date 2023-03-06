Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan-Telangana government spat continues

Hyderabad: The twitter spat between the Telangana government and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan continued on Sunday.

While the Governor replying to a tweet by a netizen who asked her how many medical colleges were allotted to Telangana (by the Centre), replied quoting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had said when every State applied for new medical colleges under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme, Telangana failed to apply in time. "You sleep and wake up late and ask. TN got 11 medical colleges in a single Year," she tweeted.

Reacting to her tweet, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said gross injustice was meted out to Telangana in sanctioning of medical colleges as despite repeated pleas from the state government to the Centre. "Of 157 medical colleges approved by the Centre, TS got 0. Union Govt discriminated & deceived TS in all three phases of allotment of Colleges."

What's worse, he said was Union Ministers' contrasting statements on medical colleges as one says Telangana did not make any request while other says the state government wanted medical colleges in Khammam and Karimnagar. "By stating Centre didn't give a nod bcos private colleges are already set up, Who is misleading people?," he slammed in a series of tweets. He further stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set up 12 medical colleges with State's own resources with a vision that one medical college in each district and as of now Telangana tops in the country with 19 MBBS seats per one lakh population.