Governor visits Kolanupaka temple

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Kolanupaka Jain Temple.

Kolanpaka (Yadadri-Bhongir): Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Kolanupaka Jain Temple. The Governor was welcomed by Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ilaiah, Bhongir MP C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Collector Hanumanthu K Jandage, and Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh Chandra.

At Kolanupaka, the Governor visited the Sri Someshwara Swamy temple and participated in the Abhisheka Puja. Vedic scholars and temple priests welcomed the Governor with a Purna Kumbham. Earlier, women welcomed him with Bathukammas, Bonalu, and Kolatam (traditional dances) in front of the temple.

