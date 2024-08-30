Live
- Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu remembered
- CM to open Nalgonda Govt Medical College on Sep 12
- Recommend capping cesses, surcharges at 5% of gross tax revenue
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Kolanupaka Jain Temple.
Kolanpaka (Yadadri-Bhongir): Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the Kolanupaka Jain Temple. The Governor was welcomed by Government Whip and Aleru MLA Beerla Ilaiah, Bhongir MP C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Collector Hanumanthu K Jandage, and Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh Chandra.
At Kolanupaka, the Governor visited the Sri Someshwara Swamy temple and participated in the Abhisheka Puja. Vedic scholars and temple priests welcomed the Governor with a Purna Kumbham. Earlier, women welcomed him with Bathukammas, Bonalu, and Kolatam (traditional dances) in front of the temple.
