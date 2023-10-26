Governors, Union, State ministers attend ‘Alai Balai’ in Hyd

Hyderabad: Governors, Union ministers, State ministers and leaders from various political parties were part of the cultural event ‘Alai Balai’ (Dasara Milan programme) organised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya here on Wednesday.

Governors of Mizoram and Jharkhand K Hari Babu and C P Radhakrishnan respectively, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Meenakshi Lekhi and V Muraleedharan, BRS MP K Keshav Rao, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao and others attended the annual 'Alai Balai'. Initiated by Dattatraya 17 years ago, it has been a major hit where leaders from different parties participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his message to Dattatraya appreciating his efforts. He said, “I am glad to know that the Alai Balai festival is going to be observed at Hyderabad with great fervour.

I extend my heartiest congratulations to people of Telangana on this auspicious occasion which coincides with the Dasara celebrations. I am very happy that you have been inspiring and spearheading the organising of the Alai Balai festival with great dedication. This festival has been showcasing the diverse aspects of the vibrant culture of Telangana. lt brings the people of Telangana, including the diaspora, together. Alai Balai has become a bond of cultural and spiritual unity for people of Telangana. By celebrating the spiritual and cultural traditions of Telangana, the festival of Alai Balai also celebrates the Indian ethos. I wish the celebrations a grand success; I pray for a very happy and prosperous future for people of Telangana.”

Kishan Reddy said though Dasara was over two days before, the festival is not over until Dattatraya organises Alai Balai. The food and cultural events in the programme depicts Telangana’s history and rich culture, which has been showcased since the last 17 years.

Muralidharan said besides bringing together people of different cultures and traditions, the festival and the event promote folk arts, including drums from Kerala.

Lekhi said Dasara celebrated nationwide, marks the triumph of good over evil. Stating that Ram temple was coming up at Ayodhya, she asked the gathering whether it wish to go to the temple. The crowd responded in affirmation.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav praised Alai Balai for showcasing the rich culture and traditions of Telangana. He lauded Dattatreya for starting the program in 2005 and for organising it every year. He said celebrities from other States have been invited to the program to give them an opportunity to learn about Telangana’s culture.

BJP Parliamentary Board member Dr K Laxman said the event by Dattatraya had played a key role during the Telangana movement.

Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, who is the chairperson of Alai Balai Foundation, said the event is aimed at promoting culture of India and Telangana amid a spirit of harmony and brotherhood.