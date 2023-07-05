Govt activates all pumps in Kaleshwaram project to address water crisis

Hyderabad: To alleviate the water crisis resulting from scanty rainfall, the State government has initiated pumping operations in the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project. All 13 pumps of Link-1 have been activated to lift water. During a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to make necessary arrangements to tackle the adverse seasonal conditions prevailing in the State. The deficit rainfall is likely to impact the sowing for the Kharif (Vanakalam) season. The Chief Minister urged irrigation officials to ensure adequate supplies for both drinking water and irrigation.

Amidst dry river basins and sub-basins caused by deficient rainfall, the Pranahita river has started flowing, providing the first inflows of the year to support the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Pranahita sub-basin is the seventh largest in India, and normal rainfall was recorded in its catchment in the last week of June. The Medigadda barrage, located along the river, received approximately 6,500 cusecs of water four days ago.

The inflows from the Pranahita river increased to 27,000 cusecs on July 3 before reducing to 18,000 cusecs on Tuesday. The initial flow helped raise the storage levels at Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage, allowing pumping operations to begin. Six pumps at the barrage have been activated, lifting 12,708 cusecs.

Officials have expressed confidence that once the inflows from the Pranahita river continue, concerns over water supply will diminish. Link-1 of the KLIS comprises three barrages: Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla. Water lifted from Medigadda will contribute to the storage levels at Annaram barrage, also known as Saraswati Barrage. Four pumps at Annaram barrage are currently operational, yielding 11,724 cusecs. At Sundilla barrage (Parvathi Barrage), three pumps have been activated, discharging 7,830 cusecs.

Water extracted from all three stages of KLIS Link-1 is being pumped into the SripadaYellampalli project, which will supply water to around 37,000 acres of new and existing agricultural land in 21 districts. The water will be further transferred to Mid Manair and Ranganayaka Sagar. Ensuring drinking water and irrigation supplies is a priority.

Furthermore, the water levels in the Sriram Sagar project (SRSP) need to be augmented before releasing water to the agricultural land. If necessary, water from the Kaleshwaram project will be pumped into the SRSP, according to officials.