Govt announces job calendar

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced a job calendar for the unemployed youth in the state. Issuing a statement in the Assembly on Friday, Bhatti said the new job calendar would help the youth know in advance about the examination dates.

The minister recalled that the Congress had promised to fill vacancies after coming to power. He said that the unemployed youth had faced difficulties with the repeated cancellation of job notifications.

The youth preparing for the competitive exams were facing discouragement with frequent leakage of question papers. He said due to the improper functioning of the Telangana Public Service Commission during the BRS regime, the examinations were cancelled twice. First when the question paper leaked in March 2022 and later in February 2024 on the directions of the High Court for not taking biometrics.



The minister informed that with the Congress coming to power in the state, the Chief Minister contacted the Union Public Service Commission Chairman to understand the functioning and the TGPSC was revamped. For streamlining the exams, two committees with senior IAS officers were sent to study the UPSC and Kerala PSC, he said.



The minister further said the government had taken a decision to cancel the old Group-1 notification and added 60 more posts and notification for 563 vacant posts was issued. For the preliminary exam, 3,02,172 youth had attended and the exam successfully and results were announced. He said the Mains will be held from October 21 to 27. About 1,45,368 had applied for Hostel Welfare Officer and 1,06,263 for Divisional Accounts Officer posts. So far, 32,410 successful youth were given appointment orders. Permission was given for 11,062 teacher posts under DSC. About 435 Civil Assistant Surgeons will be recruited by the government and for the MNJ Cancer Hospital, 45 Assistant Surgeons notification will be issued soon.

While the Deputy CM was speaking, the miffed BRS members walked into the well and demanded that the Speaker allow them to speak. The Speaker said that it was not possible since the members will have to wait till the Deputy CM completes his statement. Rules do not permit such interventions, he said. At this point they walked out and staged protest at Gun Park.