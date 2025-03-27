Govt braces up for clearing pending bills before FY end

Hyderabad: With just five days left for the end of the current financial year 2024-2025, the State Government fastened the process for the clearance of the pending bills by utilising available funds. The State Finance wing is making arrangements to dispose of at least 30 per cent of the pending bills up to Rs 10 crore, which requires nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

Most of the pending bills up to Rs 10 crore will be cleared before the end of March, the officials of state Finance wing said, adding that the government was not in a position to clear the bills due to requirement of huge funds to implement the newly launched Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self employment scheme and fine rice distribution to all white ration card holders from April in the state.

In the wake of mounting pressure from the contractors and other private agencies, the State finance department was taking all steps to clear the bills. Recently, the private agencies staged a flash dharna before Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s chambers in the Secretariat for the delay in the release of funds and to clear the bills for the last one year.

Sources said that many agencies threatened to stop extending their services to the government if their bills are not cleared by the end of this financial year. Taking serious note of the dharna and ultimatum by the contract agencies, the Finance department plunged into action for damage control and releasing funds to clear the bills in a phased manner. Bills which do not exceed Rs 10 crore will be cleared first with the available funds. The management of the state finances with the available funds was burdensome to the government, officials said.

They informed that the bills pending in the Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Education, Municipal Administration, Energy, Medical and Health wings will be cleared on a priority basis in a few days.

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao said in the Assembly that the previous BRS government cleared bills up to Rs 10 crore before the end of financial year. He demanded the Congress government also follow suit.