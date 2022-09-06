  • Menu
Govt buildings turn canvas for artists in Khammam

Artists Swathi and Vijay painted the walls of 15 buildings incloding schools and stadium in the Khammam town
Highlights

The artists portray Mahatma Gandhi, pulling of a rope by senior citizens, students going to school, books and PV Sindhu with their brush on walls

Khammam: The street art or murals on the government buildings in Khammam are drawing attention of people in the town.

Murals were drawn on 15 buildings including schools, open and indoor stadiums, walls of government offices, library and auditoriums.

People are so impressed with the wall painting and appreciating artists Swathi and Vijay who drew the mural on the government buildings.

The artists portrayed the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Pulling of a rope by the senior citizen, students going to school, books and PV Sindhu.

