Govt committed to farmers’ welfare: Gaddam

Mancherial: PeddapalliMP Gaddam Vamsikrishna stated that the Telangana government is working for the welfare of farmers through various initiatives.

On Friday, he inspected the cotton procurement process being carried out by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at Venkateshwara Cotton Mill in Luxettipet, along with District Collector Kumar Deepak, District Marketing Officer Shahabuddin, and other officials. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that procurement centers have been set up to purchase quality cotton directly from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He noted that yields of 14–16 quintals per acre are expected in the district, and the government has relaxed the earlier condition of 7 quintals, allowing farmers who registered in advance to sell their produce.

He added that discussions with the CMD were held to ensure farmers face no difficulties regarding L1, L2, and L3 quality categories.

Out of 10 procurement centers allotted in the district, six have already begun operations, with 4–5 quintals of cotton being purchased daily.

To ensure transparency, the Kapas Kisan mobile app is being used for scheduling and monitoring the process.

Farmers were urged not to rely on middlemen but to sell cotton at CCI centers to secure the MSP, which has been fixed at ₹8,110 per quintal this season.

District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasized that the government has directed officials to relax the 7 quintal condition and purchase cotton based on actual yields.

Farmers with higher yields should register details online with agricultural extension officers for verification. Procurement is currently underway in Chennur, Luxettipet, and Bellampalli, with plans to begin in Jaipur soon. Tenant farmers were advised to coordinate with landowners and register details properly to benefit from procurement.

Officials were instructed to issue certificates carefully based on cultivation area and ensure proper documentation before issuing TR passes for cotton sales. Farmers were asked to book slots on the Kapas Kisan app and bring quality cotton to centers at the scheduled time.

Separately, leader Mallesh appealed to the Collector to immediately provide bus facilities to Hanmanthupalli and Chandaram villages.

Leaders including Moola Kishan Goud, Mallesh, Dontha Narsaiah, Minumula Shanti Kumar, Narayana, and procurement center managers participated in the programme.