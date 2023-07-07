Govt committed to tribal welfare: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has informed that the distribution of podu patta passbooks will let indigenous tribes to participate in all government programmes and partake of the benefits thereof.

He was distributing podu pattas to 673 recipients from 13 villages in Raghunathapalem mandal at Raghunathapalem Rythu Vedika in the district on Thursday.

The minister also noted that that podu cultivators were no owners of expensive land, too, because an acre of land would fetch at least Rs 50 lakh. The beneficiaries in the mandal would receive pattas for 1,707 acres of land worth around Rs 800 crore, he added.

He reminded the tribal people of how the government was paying attention to their welfare and settled the decades-old issue of podu lands. He said Podu farmers should take advantage of programmes such as Rythu Bandhu. He asked them not to believe in the opposition’s misleading campaign against the government.

Ajay Kumar had earlier in the day started some development projects in Khammam city. He said that thousands of crores of rupees were being spent on various facilities for the populace.

The minister pointed out that only in the previous five years has Khammam city undergone a transformation that could have taken 25 years to complete. Only because of the Telangana administration is it now possible. Mayor P. Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B. Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, and others were present. ZP Chairman L. Kamal Raju was also there.