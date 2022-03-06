Govt committed to welfare of differently-abled: Nomula Bhagath

Halia: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath stated that the government is committed for the welfare of persons with differently-abled in all aspects.

On Saturday, along with MLC Koti Reddy, he distributed tri-cycles, tri-scooters, laptops and cellphones to the beneficiaries in a programme under the auspicious of ICDS, held at Halia

Speaking on this occasion, the duo leaders stated that the TRS government is implementing welfare programmes to benefit all sections of the society to a large extent.

As a part of the programme, they distributed to Tri-scooters to five persons, Tri-cycles to three beneficiaries, Laptop to three and cellphone to a person.

ZP vice- chairman Irigi Peddulu ,Anumula MPP Sumathi , Thirumalagiri Sagar MPP Bhagwan Nayak, Municipal Chairman Vempati Parvatamma and others participated.