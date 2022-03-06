  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Govt committed to welfare of differently-abled: Nomula Bhagath

MLA Bhagath and MLC Koti Reddy handing over keys of tri-scooters to beneficiaries in a programme held in Halia on Saturday
x

MLA Bhagath and MLC Koti Reddy handing over keys of tri-scooters to beneficiaries in a programme held in Halia on Saturday

Highlights

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath stated that the government is committed for the welfare of persons with differently-abled in all aspects.

Halia: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath stated that the government is committed for the welfare of persons with differently-abled in all aspects.

On Saturday, along with MLC Koti Reddy, he distributed tri-cycles, tri-scooters, laptops and cellphones to the beneficiaries in a programme under the auspicious of ICDS, held at Halia

Speaking on this occasion, the duo leaders stated that the TRS government is implementing welfare programmes to benefit all sections of the society to a large extent.

As a part of the programme, they distributed to Tri-scooters to five persons, Tri-cycles to three beneficiaries, Laptop to three and cellphone to a person.

ZP vice- chairman Irigi Peddulu ,Anumula MPP Sumathi , Thirumalagiri Sagar MPP Bhagwan Nayak, Municipal Chairman Vempati Parvatamma and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X