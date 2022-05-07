Govt developing infra in new districts: Minister Prashant Reddy

Kamareddy: The government is developing the required infrastructure in the newly-formed districts as well as constructing modern buildings with all facilities, said Roads and Buildings Minister Prashant Reddy who inaugurated the newly constructed Kalabharati" auditorium building in Kamareddy town at a cost of Rs 6 crore on Friday.

The Minister said that as many new structures would be constructed with all facilities to meet the new requirements of the districts. He expressed special thanks to State Municipal Minister Kalwakuntla Taraka Rama Rao for allocating funds for the construction of "Kalabharati" auditorium. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the people of Kamareddy were fortunate to find leaders like Gampa Govardhan. The Minister lauded Gampa Govardhan for constructing all the new buildings in the district after Kamareddy became the district headquarters.

"I was also amazed to see the construction of the R&B guest house in Kamareddy town," said Prashant Reddy. Vemula said Gampa Govardhan is the leader who is working tirelessly for the development of Kamareddy constituency.

The Minister said that he feels lucky to have opened the Kalabharati auditorium. "My special thanks go to Chief Minister KCR and Municipal Minister KTR for allocating funds and assistance for the construction of such a good auditorium in Kamareddy town," he said. Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Library Chairman Punna Rajeshwar, TRS party district president Mujibuddin, party leaders and officials were present on the occasion.