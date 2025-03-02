Govt eases LRS process, rolls out pre-registration module

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced a new policy to generate revenue through the resolution of Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications.

Under the new system, open plots can now be registered even without link documents, streamlining the LRS process.

A new "Pre-Registration Module" has been developed to facilitate this. It will benefit not only applicants from the 2020 LRS scheme but also new applicants. The government has clarified that applications without link documents will be processed exclusively through this module.

If 10% of the plots in an unauthorised layout have already been sold, owners who obtained sale deeds on or before 26 August 2020—whether they applied for LRS or not—can also register their plots. Additionally, LRS charges and open space charges will not be levied on such plots.

Due to the model code of conduct in place for MLC elections in some districts, the government has limited this circular to Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Mahbubnagar districts. To expedite the LRS application process, the GHMC has taken special measures, including raising awareness about the 25% discount offered by the government.

Help desks have been set up at zonal offices to assist applicants. As of Friday, these desks have been established at Khairatabad, Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Charminar zonal offices.