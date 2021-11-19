Govt enhances honorarium for Mayors, Deputy Mayors

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday enhanced the honorarium for public representatives of Urban Local Bodies like mayors, deputy mayors and others by 30 per cent. The enhanced honorarium would be applicable from the month of June 2021.

The government issued orders in this regard on Thursday. With this, the honorarium of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor has gone up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000 per month, deputy mayor's honorarium from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,500 and the Ward members from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800.

For the municipalities with a population of over 50,000, the honoraria have been increased from Rs 1,050 to Rs 4,500 for different categories. The municipal chairperson will now get Rs 19,500 from the earlier pay of Rs 15,000. While the vice-chairman would get Rs 9,750 in place of Rs 7,500, ward members will get Rs 4,550. Under the third category of municipalities with a population of less than 50,000, the honorarium has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 3,600. The municipal chairman will now get Rs 15,600 per month instead of Rs 12,000. The vice-chairman will get Rs 6,500 instead of Rs 5,000 and for the ward members, the honorarium will be Rs 3,250 instead of Rs 2,500 per month.